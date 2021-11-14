Labour bill would give renters the right to lease unfurnished homes

Renters would be given the legal right to lease unfurnished homes, under the terms of a new private members’ bill being brought forward by a Labour senator.

Traditionally, most rental properties in Ireland are furnished by landlords, but in other European countries it is more common for long-term rental properties to be unfurnished.

Rebecca Moynihan, Labour’s housing spokeswoman, said her renters’ bill would give people the right to move into a property unfurnished as...