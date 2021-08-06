Subscribe Today
Ires Reit records €27.4m profit for first half of 2021

Country’s biggest landlord has 98.6 per cent occupancy across its properties but new stamp duty regulations did have an effect on the company’s portfolio value

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th August, 2021
Ires Reit records €27.4m profit for first half of 2021
Margaret Sweeney, chief executive of Ires Reit, said the results show the business ‘continues to perform strongly’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ires Reit, the country’s biggest landlord, recorded a profit of €27.4 million for the first six months of 2021, following a €10.9 million loss last year.

Stock market analysts have remarked that the private rental sector has continued “to shine amongst the uncertainty” of the pandemic.

Half-year results, published today by Ires Reit, show it recorded a 12 per cent increase in earnings compared to the same period last year, with 98.6...

