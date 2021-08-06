Ires Reit records €27.4m profit for first half of 2021

Ires Reit, the country’s biggest landlord, recorded a profit of €27.4 million for the first six months of 2021, following a €10.9 million loss last year.

Stock market analysts have remarked that the private rental sector has continued “to shine amongst the uncertainty” of the pandemic.

Half-year results, published today by Ires Reit, show it recorded a 12 per cent increase in earnings compared to the same period last year, with 98.6...