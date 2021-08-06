Ires Reit records €27.4m profit for first half of 2021
Country’s biggest landlord has 98.6 per cent occupancy across its properties but new stamp duty regulations did have an effect on the company’s portfolio value
Ires Reit, the country’s biggest landlord, recorded a profit of €27.4 million for the first six months of 2021, following a €10.9 million loss last year.
Stock market analysts have remarked that the private rental sector has continued “to shine amongst the uncertainty” of the pandemic.
Half-year results, published today by Ires Reit, show it recorded a 12 per cent increase in earnings compared to the same period last year, with 98.6...
