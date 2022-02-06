Ires Reit made €8.7 million from state rent subsidies in 2021
Two-thirds of Ireland’s largest landlord’s growth in income came from Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) last year
Rent subsidies paid by the state drove the vast majority of revenue growth at Ires Reit, Ireland’s largest landlord, in 2021.
Records released to the Business Post have shown, for the first time, that Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) from Dublin City Council accounted for nearly two-thirds of the growth in Ires Reit’s rental income in the first half of 2021.
The landlord, which has a portfolio of 3,829 rental properties in...
