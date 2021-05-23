Initiative Ireland’s €600m deal could deliver 5,000 new homes

Initiative Ireland has entered a major joint venture with Fairfield Real Estate Finance which will see the pair lend €600 million to developers in the coming three years, and potentially deliver 5,000 new homes.

The lender, which is based in the NovaUCD business hub in Dublin, has been focused on funding small-scale social, affordable and private housing developments nationwide to date. But the link-up with Fairfield will give it the capacity to significantly increase the scale...