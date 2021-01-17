Hundreds of luxury apartments controlled by US fund lie vacant in capital

Hundreds of luxury apartments lie vacant at two of Dublin’s most prominent rental blocks controlled by a billion-dollar US fund.

A detailed analysis of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) register by the Business Post has shown nearly four-fifths of the 246 apartments in phase three of Clancy Quay in Dublin 8 are empty.

Nearly half of the apartments in Capital Dock, a 190-apartment, 22-storey built-to-let tower in Dublin’s Docklands are also vacant....