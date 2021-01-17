Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Hundreds of luxury apartments controlled by US fund lie vacant in capital

Kennedy Wilson real estate firm sees high vacancy rate for phase three apartments in Clancy Quay in Dublin 8 and the 22-storey Capital Dock in Docklands

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
Sarah Taaffe-Maguire - avatar

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
17th January, 2021
Hundreds of luxury apartments controlled by US fund lie vacant in capital
Capital Dock: nearly half the 190 apartments in the 22-storey built-to-let tower in Dublin’s Docklands are vacant. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Hundreds of luxury apartments lie vacant at two of Dublin’s most prominent rental blocks controlled by a billion-dollar US fund.

A detailed analysis of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) register by the Business Post has shown nearly four-fifths of the 246 apartments in phase three of Clancy Quay in Dublin 8 are empty.

Nearly half of the apartments in Capital Dock, a 190-apartment, 22-storey built-to-let tower in Dublin’s Docklands are also vacant....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Marian Finnegan of Sherry FitzGerald: ‘30 per cent of our vendors are people selling their investment properties’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Rents ‘set to rise again’ as increasing numbers of landlords sell up

Housing Killian Woods 4 hours ago
Sean O’Connor, chief executive of Tuath Housing: bumper year Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tuath Housing to build 1,800 affordable homes this year

Housing Killian Woods 4 hours ago
The council said that Covid-19 has had a “detrimental effect” on its ability to collect rent and arrears

Dublin City Council owed more than €30 million in housing rent

Housing Aiden Corkery 4 hours ago
Tom Parlon, director general of the Construction Industry Federation: ‘We need to be working.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

CIF boss says 80 homes lost for every day of lockdown

Housing Emmet Ryan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1