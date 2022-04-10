Subscribe Today
Hundreds of homes at O’Devaney Gardens can now be sold to funds

Veto on sale of 524 homes to a ‘corporate entity’ had meant they would have to be sold to individuals or used for social housing

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
10th April, 2022
O’Devaney Gardens: the development built on public lands near the Phoenix Park can now be sold to an institutional investor. Picture: Fergal Phillips

A ban preventing the sale of more than 524 homes being developed on public lands to institutional funds has been lifted by An Bord Pleanála.

In September 2021, a prominent ruling by An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for 1,047 homes on the former O’Devaney Gardens site near Phoenix Park in Dublin, but banned the sale of the units to a “corporate entity”.

A deal is already in place for...

