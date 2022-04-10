Hundreds of homes at O’Devaney Gardens can now be sold to funds
Veto on sale of 524 homes to a ‘corporate entity’ had meant they would have to be sold to individuals or used for social housing
A ban preventing the sale of more than 524 homes being developed on public lands to institutional funds has been lifted by An Bord Pleanála.
In September 2021, a prominent ruling by An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for 1,047 homes on the former O’Devaney Gardens site near Phoenix Park in Dublin, but banned the sale of the units to a “corporate entity”.
A deal is already in place for...
