Dublin house prices to soar by 25 per cent, council study finds

Residential property prices in central Dublin will soar by a quarter to a median €476,000 by 2028, a comprehensive analysis of the housing market for Dublin City Council has found.

The housing need and demand assessment (HNDA), compiled for the local authority by KPMG Future Analytics is a first-of-its-kind analysis of the capital’s housing market.

The analysis by the professional services firm’s research consultancy said the average price of a home will increase from...