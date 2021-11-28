Dublin City Council acts to block rental-only developments

Developers would be blocked from building new apartment complexes solely made up of rental units under new rules being drafted by Dublin City Council.

Last week, the local authority entered the second stage of drafting its new development plan for the 2022-2028 period. The new version includes specific policies aimed at preventing over-concentration of build-to-rent accommodation in pockets of the city, and increasing for-purchase homes.

The measures, if adopted, would require developers to demonstrate that...