Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Dublin City Council acts to block rental-only developments

New policy would be designed to increase the number of apartments available for buyers and limit the spread of build-to-rent schemes

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
28th November, 2021
Dublin City Council acts to block rental-only developments
Dublin City Council wants to ‘discourage’ rental accommodation schemes of fewer than 100 units. Picture: Getty

Developers would be blocked from building new apartment complexes solely made up of rental units under new rules being drafted by Dublin City Council.

Last week, the local authority entered the second stage of drafting its new development plan for the 2022-2028 period. The new version includes specific policies aimed at preventing over-concentration of build-to-rent accommodation in pockets of the city, and increasing for-purchase homes.

The measures, if adopted, would require developers to demonstrate that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

KPMG’s report says that the median home price in Dublin will rise from €378,403 to €476,760 between now and 2018. Picture: Getty

Dublin house prices to soar by 25 per cent, council study finds

Housing Killian Woods
The lesson to be learned is that the financialisation of housing has led to a decline in housing affordability. Picture: Getty

Aidan Regan: Treating housing as a financial asset is at the heart of conflict in our societies

Housing Aidan Regan
Homeowners have called for a full 100 per cent redress scheme for their mica-affected properties. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

New mica scheme to be capped at €420k per home

Housing Donal MacNamee
Local authorities levied €5,448,642 million on 371 sites during 2020 but only €378,763 was paid. Picture: Getty

Over €5 million in derelict site levies unpaid in 2020

Housing Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1