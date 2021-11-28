Dublin City Council acts to block rental-only developments
New policy would be designed to increase the number of apartments available for buyers and limit the spread of build-to-rent schemes
Developers would be blocked from building new apartment complexes solely made up of rental units under new rules being drafted by Dublin City Council.
Last week, the local authority entered the second stage of drafting its new development plan for the 2022-2028 period. The new version includes specific policies aimed at preventing over-concentration of build-to-rent accommodation in pockets of the city, and increasing for-purchase homes.
The measures, if adopted, would require developers to demonstrate that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dublin house prices to soar by 25 per cent, council study finds
As well as sharp increases in property prices, rental prices are also predicted to surge by 2028, KPMG’s report for the local authority forecasts
Aidan Regan: Treating housing as a financial asset is at the heart of conflict in our societies
Unaffordable housing and unequal access to housing wealth are fuelling deep divides, and we need a progressive net wealth tax that includes housing capital
New mica scheme to be capped at €420k per home
Revised scheme likely to be agreed next week will come at a cost of €2.2bn to the taxpayer
Over €5 million in derelict site levies unpaid in 2020
Less than 7% of what was owed to local authorities was paid last year