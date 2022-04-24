Developer pays over the odds for Crumlin homes close to planned apartment block
The €690,000 price was paid for each of four three-bed houses following homeowners taking legal challenge to An Bord Pleanála over Brian Durkan project
A Dublin developer has paid more than €800,000 over the going rate when buying up four homes based beside its proposed 282-unit apartment complex in Crumlin.
The €690,000 paid for each of the three-bed properties by Brian Durkan’s development firm is well in excess of the average cost of such a house in Crumlin.
One of the homes on Brickfield Drive acquired by Durkan was only recently bought by its now former owner...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Davy shelling out bumper prices for houses already leased to Limerick Council
Several investors have flipped properties to the fund at double what they paid for them a year previously, following social housing lease agreement
Start-up aims to change Irish housebuilding finance model
Mayo company, led by former auctioneer Colm Casey and Dr Constantin Gurdgiev, intends to involve buyers in the development process
Nama land sales to speculators sowed seeds of current housing crisis, new report claims
Tasc, the social change think tank, says Nama ultimately “lengthened and slowed the development supply chain”, and directly contributed to the state’s housing crisis
Mica blocks problem may be far more widespread than feared
Unpublished report understood to admit that defective blocks are being found in counties that were not previously known about