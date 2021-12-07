Subscribe Today
Log In

Housing

Derelict site registers missing key details amid calls for greater transparency

Less than half of local authorities in Ireland don’t have a register available online

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
7th December, 2021
Derelict site registers missing key details amid calls for greater transparency
Of the registers currently available to view remotely, only two had the full information a derelict site register is obliged to contain. Picture: Getty

Derelict site registers for ten local authorities are missing key details while more than half of councils in Ireland don’t have a register available online.

Of the country’s 31 local authorities, only 13 have their area’s derelict site register available to inspect on their website.

Of the registers currently available to view remotely, only two had the full information a derelict site register is obliged to contain.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Inheritance and the proceeds from the sale of a previous property are significant sources of deposits for mover purchasers. Picture: RollingNews.ie

First-time buyers needed average deposit of €52,000 in first half of 2021

Housing Cónal Thomas
A further 1,465 social homes are to be delivered through long-term leasing agreements, a practice that has been criticised. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Dublin City Council’s five-year social housing goal falls 600 short of Department’s target

Housing Cónal Thomas
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has repeatedly rebuffed calls for the tax because his department believes a levy would have a minimal effect on housing supply. Picture: Getty

Donohoe was told to say that trend of landlords sitting on empty units would ‘correct itself’

Housing Killian Woods
Kim van Sparrentak, a Dutch MEP: ‘A lot of people think the private market will fix issues with housing affordability and I think we’re now at a point where we’re actually proving in real life that the market is not fixing this situation’

MEP calls for EU state aid rules to adapt to housing crisis

Housing Killian Woods

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1