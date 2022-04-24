Subscribe Today
Davy shelling out bumper prices for houses already leased to Limerick Council

Several investors have flipped properties to the fund at double what they paid for them a year previously, following social housing lease agreement

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
24th April, 2022
Property investors in Limerick are flipping family homes that were bought for under €180,000 a year ago at more than twice that amount to an investment fund managed by Davy.

The sales were completed after Limerick City and County Council agreed to lease the properties for social housing.

The activity of investment funds in the Limerick property market has started to “create a distortion effect” and “squeeze regular buyers out of the market”, according to...

