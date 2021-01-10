Convent row developer in fresh dispute with council

Kimpton Vale, a Dublin-based firm owned by Laurence Keegan, is engaged in a fresh row with Dublin City Council over unauthorised development in Dublin 8.

Covelo Developments, owned by Keegan, has been served with two enforcement notices over its activities at 54 Inchicore Road and 60 Inchicore Road.

Covelo Developments has conditional permission to develop a four-storey residential building comprising 16 apartments and a three-storey house at 54 Inchicore Road, but has been required to fulfil further criteria...