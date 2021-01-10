Subscribe Today
Housing

Convent row developer in fresh dispute with council

Dublin City Council has served Kimpton Vale, which previously demolished a 19th-century convent in Terenure, with enforcement notices over unauthorised construction

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
10th January, 2021
Convent row developer in fresh dispute with council
Covelo Developments has conditional permission to develop a four-storey residential building comprising 16 apartments and a three-storey house at 54 Inchicore Road

Kimpton Vale, a Dublin-based firm owned by Laurence Keegan, is engaged in a fresh row with Dublin City Council over unauthorised development in Dublin 8.

Covelo Developments, owned by Keegan, has been served with two enforcement notices over its activities at 54 Inchicore Road and 60 Inchicore Road.

Covelo Developments has conditional permission to develop a four-storey residential building comprising 16 apartments and a three-storey house at 54 Inchicore Road, but has been required to fulfil further criteria...

