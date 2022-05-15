Subscribe Today
Combined incomes of €100,000-plus required to buy Croí Cónaithe apartments

Despite government subsidies to developers, apartments built under the scheme will be out of reach for most households

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
15th May, 2022
The €450 million Croí Cónaithe scheme is expected to deliver 5,000 apartments by 2026

Households will require an income of more than €100,000 to buy the two-bed apartments anticipated to go on the market, priced at €390,000, that are being delivered under a new government scheme subsidising the cost of building, the Business Post has learned.

Last week, the government launched the €450 million Croí Cónaithe scheme, which will provide developers with subsidies of between €25,000 and €144,000 per unit to help subsidise the cost of building...

