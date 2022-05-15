Combined incomes of €100,000-plus required to buy Croí Cónaithe apartments
Despite government subsidies to developers, apartments built under the scheme will be out of reach for most households
Households will require an income of more than €100,000 to buy the two-bed apartments anticipated to go on the market, priced at €390,000, that are being delivered under a new government scheme subsidising the cost of building, the Business Post has learned.
Last week, the government launched the €450 million Croí Cónaithe scheme, which will provide developers with subsidies of between €25,000 and €144,000 per unit to help subsidise the cost of building...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Ronan consortium won’t sell part of Glass Bottle site to the state
An affordable homes plan at the site in Dublin 4 is still up in the air after the first phase was given the green light
Second-time buyers ‘increasingly squeezed’ out of new homes market
Stamp duty analysis shows investment funds bought 40 per cent of new homes in 2021, while state’s share rose to a quarter
Average rents rise 11.7% across country in biggest jump since 2016
Author of a new Daft rental report said things had ‘never been so grim’ for those seeking new rental accommodation
Government considering plan to bypass scrutiny on mica blocks bill
Department of Housing is keen to pass a bill to underpin the defective blocks scheme before the Dáil’s summer recess, but campaigners believe scrutiny is vital to make sure the legislation is satisfactory