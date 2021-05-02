Subscribe Today
Coalition relaxes housing density planning rules on urban sites

A housing circular said that densities of under 30 homes per hectare may be considered ‘at the periphery of large towns, particularly at the edges of towns in a rural context‘

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
2nd May, 2021
Wexford: the county’s independent TD Verona Murphy has said that county development plans will have to be redrafted to take account of the relaxation of rules

The government is to relax the planning rules on how many homes have to be fitted into urban sites, following a political backlash from councillors.

One of the key aims of the government’s National Planning Framework is to reduce urban sprawl by increasing the number of homes and apartments built in cities and towns.

This has put more pressure on developers to build town houses and apartments to comply with the rules instead...

