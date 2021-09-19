Subscribe Today
Builders ‘discouraged’ from mica jobs in Donegal over delayed payment fears

Although contractors are ultimately paid in full for their work by Donegal County Council, they are concerned there could be long delays

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
19th September, 2021
A mica damaged home outside Newtown Cunningham in Co Donegal. Picture: Joe Dunne

Homeowners in Donegal have warned that building contractors are being “discouraged” from taking on work to repair privately-owned mica-affected homes, due to fears of delayed payments from Donegal County Council.

The warning was contained in the final position paper submitted by Donegal family representatives who sit on the Defective Blocks Working Group on Friday.

The document said the payment system for contractors needs to be reformed because in its current format, builders are...

