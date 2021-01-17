Virus crisis kills off McDonagh’s sale of US hospitality empire
The Supermac’s owner says his decision to invest in Claddagh Irish pubs chain was his ‘biggest mistake’ and has cost him €23m
Pat McDonagh, the owner of Supermac’s, has seen the deal he struck to sell off the remainder of his US hospitality empire scuppered by the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
McDonagh has described his decision to invest in a chain of American hotels and bars, known as the Claddagh Irish pubs chain, as “my biggest mistake”, eventually costing him €23 million in write-offs.
He told the Business Post last week that he has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Wayne Neilon: Piecemeal approach will not save Ireland‘s céad míle fáilte
State supports have been crucial but not always easy to access or cost-effective and the government must urgently put in place a sustainable package to protect the hospitality sector’s future
New brewery expects 200k annual visitors in wake of pandemic
The Dublin Brewing Co facility in the Parnell Centre will begin production in the spring, and aims to export by year’s end
A case for solidarity: how supporting certain sectors to stay shut will allow society to reopen
The continuing affordability of borrowing means we can pay the hospitality sector to stay closed, safeguarding jobs and businesses and allowing schools to open, as Alan Barrett of ESRI has suggested
Restaurant sector: ‘We’re in for serious, serious problems in 2021’
Restaurateurs worry how long more their businesses can hold out, even with state supports. But some see a glimmer of hope as the Covid-19 vaccines start to arrive