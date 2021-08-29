Tourism Ireland under siege over naming of Derry
The agency was criticised after a social media competition referred to Seamus Heaney’s birthplace as Londonderry
Tourism Ireland said it would be wise to steer clear of any reference to “Derry-Londonderry” in any of its promotional material as it sought to avoid unnecessary controversy.
Internal emails reveal how the agency said it would be best to call Derry “the Walled City” in an effort to avoid temperatures rising, especially on social media.
The state body – which promotes tourism across the island of Ireland – had come...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The vaccine bouncers: welcoming diners with a smile and a checklist
After nearly a year and a half, restaurateurs are delighted to have people in their dining rooms again – but making sure it’s safe for them, and for staff, is no easy process
Restaurant review: Creating a thoroughly modern menu from classic ingredients
The fare on offer at the Owenmore Restaurant in Ballynahinch Castle, Co Galway, will meet the needs of both the curious eater and the comfort-seeker
Restaurant review: Why we do like to be beside the seaside
Simple fare is the order of the day at Eithna’s By The Sea in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, but it executes it so satisfyingly well
Restaurants and pubs complain of ongoing staff shortages as PUP gets phased out
Latest figures show that 37,000 workers in hospitality sector are still claiming pandemic unemployment payment of up to €350 per week