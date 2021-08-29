Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Tourism Ireland under siege over naming of Derry

The agency was criticised after a social media competition referred to Seamus Heaney’s birthplace as Londonderry

Ken Foxe
29th August, 2021

Tourism Ireland: “In general, [our] literature and websites refer to the city and county of Londonderry and to City of Derry Airport because these are the official, legal names. Picture: Getty

Tourism Ireland said it would be wise to steer clear of any reference to “Derry-Londonderry” in any of its promotional material as it sought to avoid unnecessary controversy.

Internal emails reveal how the agency said it would be best to call Derry “the Walled City” in an effort to avoid temperatures rising, especially on social media.

The state body – which promotes tourism across the island of Ireland – had come...

