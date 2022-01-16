Harvey’s Point set to invest €1.2m in renovations this year

Harvey’s Point, the four-star Donegal hotel, is planning to invest €1.2 million in renovations this year.

The hotel was opened in 1989 by Jody Gysling, who died last December, and operated by hoteliers Deirdre McGlone and Marc Gysling for most of the past three decades. In March 2019, the property was acquired by TMR Hotel Collection, an investment fund that owns 13 properties in Ireland.

Niall Coffey, who became general manager of the hotel in February...