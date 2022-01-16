Subscribe Today
Hospitality

Harvey’s Point set to invest €1.2m in renovations this year

TMR Hotel Collection has already added 28 rooms and renovated the ballroom of the ‘special’ four-star Donegal hotel

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
16th January, 2022
Harvey's Point set to invest €1.2m in renovations this year
Niall Coffey, general manager, in Harvey’s Point hotel, on Lough Eske, Co Donegal: Some building work was done during the pandemic. Picture: Joe Dunne

Harvey’s Point, the four-star Donegal hotel, is planning to invest €1.2 million in renovations this year.

The hotel was opened in 1989 by Jody Gysling, who died last December, and operated by hoteliers Deirdre McGlone and Marc Gysling for most of the past three decades. In March 2019, the property was acquired by TMR Hotel Collection, an investment fund that owns 13 properties in Ireland.

Niall Coffey, who became general manager of the hotel in February...

