Harvey’s Point set to invest €1.2m in renovations this year
TMR Hotel Collection has already added 28 rooms and renovated the ballroom of the ‘special’ four-star Donegal hotel
Harvey’s Point, the four-star Donegal hotel, is planning to invest €1.2 million in renovations this year.
The hotel was opened in 1989 by Jody Gysling, who died last December, and operated by hoteliers Deirdre McGlone and Marc Gysling for most of the past three decades. In March 2019, the property was acquired by TMR Hotel Collection, an investment fund that owns 13 properties in Ireland.
Niall Coffey, who became general manager of the hotel in February...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
At your service: Why restaurants are facing a battle to win back workers
The pandemic has forced restaurant and bar staff out of work and onto the PUP – but now that things are reopening, they are not returning. What can be done to save the sector?
Amaris sold to London private equity firm Henderson Park
Hospitality operator founded by John Brennan, with revenues in the region of €240 million, operates 30 hotels in Ireland and Britain
Dublin hotels are now paying for staff accommodation due to housing crisis
Several hotel operators in Dublin say they are providing accommodation on-site and in private rental housing to sufficiently staff their businesses