Thousands impacted by HSE cyber attack to be contacted over stolen data

Executive is seeking to hire consultancy to manage the process of notifying individuals impacted by last year’s attack

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
16th March, 2022
The HSE said it did not expect any delay to the job of reviewing information stolen as part of the cyber attack last May. Picture: Getty

The HSE will in the coming weeks start notifying people whose data was significantly compromised during the cyber attack last May, in a move that could involve back-and-forths with thousands of people who had their information stolen by criminals.

The health service is seeking a consultancy to help send letters to individuals who were affected by the attack, as well as managing a potential deluge of queries from people who want to know about the...

