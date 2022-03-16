Thousands impacted by HSE cyber attack to be contacted over stolen data
Executive is seeking to hire consultancy to manage the process of notifying individuals impacted by last year’s attack
The HSE will in the coming weeks start notifying people whose data was significantly compromised during the cyber attack last May, in a move that could involve back-and-forths with thousands of people who had their information stolen by criminals.
The health service is seeking a consultancy to help send letters to individuals who were affected by the attack, as well as managing a potential deluge of queries from people who want to know about the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Regulatory limbo sees counsellors and psychotherapists charging Vat for sessions
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, has told the two groups that they will only be given a full Vat exemption once they are regulated by a professional body
Tony O’Brien: Service plan delay underscores health service dysfunction
The delay of 140 days between Budget 2022 last October and the publication of the HSE’s National Service Plan suggests the relationship between the HSE and the health department may be seriously strained
PAC silent on reasons for ‘demoting’ health budget evidence
Legal justification for the effective striking of whistleblower’s concerns about health spending from the Oireachtas record has not been explained
No home workplace inspections carried out by Health and Safety Authority
Three employees have complained to the authority over home working conditions but no investigations have taken place