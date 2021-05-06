Susan O’Keeffe: We must put women’s healthcare out of reach of the Church for good
Despite the progress and promises made in recent years, we risk going backwards if the state allows the Sisters of Charity have any part in the new National Maternity Hospital
During the great battles that were fought to usher in basic rights for women in Ireland, the Catholic Church consistently warned of the breakdown of society if abortion was permitted. Mind you, they used similar arguments for the equally important debates and referendums on marriage equality and divorce
Last time I looked out my window, about ten seconds ago, it seemed as if Ireland had yet to collapse as a consequence of any of these...
