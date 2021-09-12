Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Róisin Shortall: Lack of political will is derailing Sláintecare’s health reforms

It’s not good enough to blame the pandemic for the slow pace of change in Irish healthcare, and the resignation last week of two key members of the Sláintecare programme was at least partly prompted by a lack of buy-in by politicians

Róisín Shortall
12th September, 2021
Róisin Shortall: Lack of political will is derailing Sláintecare’s health reforms
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Laura Magahy andTom Keane, both of whom resigned from Sláintecare and former health minister Simon Harris. Picture: Maxwells

We are now at a critical juncture in the implementation of Sláintecare and there is one overriding question – does the political will exist to implement it or not?

When the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy and Action plan was published in May, there was a brief section that did not get much attention. An assessment, at the end of the report, identified a number of high-level risks to its implementation.

Chief among...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Reid, the HSE chief executive, Laura Magahy, the former Sláintecare executive director and the former health minister Simon Harris: regionalisation implementation issues. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

HSE resistance to reform led to Sláintecare resignations

Health Daniel Murray 2 hours ago
Patients say that growing cannabis is safer than buying bad-quality products on the black market

Elaine Byrne: Our conservative approach to medical cannabis is prolonging people’s suffering

Health Elaine Byrne 2 hours ago
Narconon’s property in Ballivor, Co Meath, the 56-bed drug rehab facility has yet to open

Church of Scientology offshoot spent €2m on Meath drug rehab facility

Health Róisín Burke 1 week ago
‘Before the pandemic, our day-to-day health service was struggling to meet the needs of the population, and that has not changed because of Covid-19 — indeed, the problem has only been exacerbated’

Tony O’Brien: Let’s trust the people and set up a citizens’ assembly on health reform

Health Tony O'Brien 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1