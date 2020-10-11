Nursing homes report fails to find answers

As the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee published its final report on Friday, questions still persisted over the number of people who had contracted the coronavirus in nursing homes and died as a result.

“The committee, despite devoting more meeting time to this single issue than to any other, was unable to get satisfactory answers as to why 985 residents of nursing homes died after they contracted Covid-19,” the report said, noting that 56 per cent of...