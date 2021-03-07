New Covid-19 condition adds to worries for expectant mothers

The twice-weekly Department of Health briefings are typically grim affairs that usually do not contain much in the way of surprises. But last Thursday, Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, made an announcement that caused a shock.

Four recent stillbirths, he said, were believed to be associated with a condition known as Covid-19 placentitis, and as a result, every maternity unit in the country had been issued with a warning to remain alert...