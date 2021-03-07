New Covid-19 condition adds to worries for expectant mothers
The news that recent stillbirths are associated with Covid-19 placentitis has reignited the debate on why mums-to-be are at the bottom of the vaccination priority list
The twice-weekly Department of Health briefings are typically grim affairs that usually do not contain much in the way of surprises. But last Thursday, Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, made an announcement that caused a shock.
Four recent stillbirths, he said, were believed to be associated with a condition known as Covid-19 placentitis, and as a result, every maternity unit in the country had been issued with a warning to remain alert...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Potential use of rapid antigen tests in workplaces and schools to be assessed
Speedy tests for virus could be used alongside the state’s PCR testing programme as country aims for safer eventual reopening
‘The next few weeks will give us hope if we can hang in there’
There are still some clouds on the horizon with the threat of new variants, but there is also hope as health workers report real benefits from the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines
Lifting of ban on visits to nursing homes now urged
Geriatric specialists say vaccination has reduced the risk hugely, and that leaving the elderly to die alone in homes is ‘inhumane’