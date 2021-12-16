IT systems at Coombe Hospital hit by ransomware attack
The attack is believed to be contained within the hospital
The Coombe Hospital in Dublin has been hit by a ransomware attack, the Health Service Executive confirmed this afternoon.
In a statement, the HSE said: “We are aware of a ransomware attack on IT systems at the Coombe.
“This has impacted several systems in the hospital. HSE teams are working with colleagues in the Coombe and have disconnected the facility from the National Health Network.
