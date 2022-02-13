Inside story: How leaked recording reveals ‘fake targets’ and ‘credibility’ deficit at the heart of the health service
A recorded meeting of Health Department officials featured concerns over ‘chasing fake targets’, a recruitment crisis in the HSE, ‘sloppiness’ in financial reporting and ‘hundreds of millions’ of euro that might be needed to adjust for ‘fundamental errors’ in past accounts
Aaron RoganNews Correspondent @aarrogan
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
On January 27, senior officials in the Department of Health held a Zoom call to formulate a strategy ahead of a meeting with HSE finance officials and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER).
Over more than 45 minutes, the officials laid bare what they considered to be serious financial governance issues at the HSE and expressed frustration at long-running issues in a health service that received €21 billion in taxpayers’ money last year, a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government rejects cost of living proposal to abolish all hospital charges
Fees to be cut for under-16s, at a cost of €3.4 million, as part of Sláintecare plans to reform of health service
Exclusive: Leaked audio reveals financial dysfunction and distrust in the health system
A recording of an internal Department of Health meeting on January 27 contains references to ‘fake targets’, concerns about the HSE’s financial ‘sloppiness’ and the credibility of health budgets
The Long Read: Is Scientology’s new drug rehab centre all that it seems?
The controversial church’s Narconon rehabilitation facility is soon to open in the Co Meath village of Ballivor. But misgivings about its true purpose are being aired, with some observers suspecting that it will also function as a recruitment facility for the religion
HSE accused of ‘running down the clock’ on closure of Cork mental health centre
Public Accounts Committee has been asked to investigate issues relating to the planned closure of the Owenacurra facility in east Cork