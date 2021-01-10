Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Home care industry wants workforce review to meet HSE’s ambitious growth plans

Home and Community Care Ireland says structural problems with way home care is organised don’t take account of various skillsets needed

Daniel Murray

 Business Reporter @danieltmurray
10th January, 2021
Home care industry wants workforce review to meet HSE’s ambitious growth plans
Musgrave highlighted how through the HSE tender process, home care pay was calculated on the basis of hours, not the skill set the carer has

A workforce review of the home care industry is needed to ensure the HSE’s ambitious growth plans can be achieved, according to the chief executive of Home and Community Care Ireland (HCCI).

Joseph Musgrave told the Business Post that the HSE’s plans to expand home care hours by 25 per cent in 2021 were progressing steadily, but that a wider review of the workforce would be needed if the additional hours were to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Nurse Margaret Frahill pictured outside the Mercy Hospital, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh

‘I am nursing a very long time. I never thought I would see anything like this’

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Ireland’s vaccine campaign had got off to a slow start, with a below average vaccination rate compared to other European countries

Donnelly to ‘accelerate’ vaccine plan after a slow start ranks us 13th in EU

Health Rachel Lavin 5 hours ago
Under the plan to utilise private hospital capacity, the HSE will pay for access on a per bed basis based on the amount ordinarily paid by private health insurers

HSE plan to utilise private hospitals could be triggered within days

Health Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Clinical Nurse Manager, Margaret Long is pictured getting her vaccine from Staff Nurse and Peer Vaccinator Denise Reynolds

Vaccination nation: the race is on

Health Danielle Barron 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1