Health group headed by Irishman fires 1,400 staff over vaccine refusal

Northwell Health, the US healthcare group run by Irish entrepreneur Michael Dowling, has fired 1,400 staff who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Northwell is New York state’s largest hospital and clinic group. It has an operating budget of around $12 billion and employs more than 76,000 people.

“Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances,” Dowling said when contacted. “But as healthcare professionals and members of the largest healthcare provider in the state, we understand...