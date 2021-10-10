Health group headed by Irishman fires 1,400 staff over vaccine refusal
Michael Dowling, who runs Northwell Health in New York, thanks majority of staff, ‘who did the right thing and got vaccinated’
Northwell Health, the US healthcare group run by Irish entrepreneur Michael Dowling, has fired 1,400 staff who refused to get the Covid-19 vaccination.
Northwell is New York state’s largest hospital and clinic group. It has an operating budget of around $12 billion and employs more than 76,000 people.
“Northwell regrets losing any employee under such circumstances,” Dowling said when contacted. “But as healthcare professionals and members of the largest healthcare provider in the state, we understand...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Majority of HSE special budget for reducing waiting lists to go unused this year
The HSE confirmed that just €97m of the €210m fund was projected to be spent by the end of 2021
Flyefit to create 120 jobs as part of €10m expansion
The low-cost gym chain will open four new locations across Dublin city due to ‘unprecedented demand’
Tony O’Brien: Government’s failure to commit to Sláintecare is a sick joke
The plan, a set of policies aimed at reforming the health service, has come to a sorry pass and amounts to a stunning betrayal of the public
Sláintecare oversight group to be launched in wake of resignations
The move will also see the winding-up of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (Siac), from which Laura Magahy, Anthony O’Connor and Tom Keane have stepped down in recent weeks