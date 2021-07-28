Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

ESRI predicts health spending will rise due to growing and ageing population

Increased demand for non-hospital care and price hikes for high-tech medicines are among the factors expected to push up costs

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
28th July, 2021
ESRI predicts health spending will rise due to growing and ageing population
The ESRI expects that there will be a need for up to 10 per cent more spending, equivalent to about €3 billion, in 2035 for home supports. Picture: Getty

Health spending will have to increase substantially due to Ireland’s growing population and the rising cost of health treatment, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has said.

The think tank predicted that labour costs associated with providing care in community and residential care settings will rise “substantially” by 2035.

The largest price increase, meanwhile, will be in high-tech medicines, such as anti-rejection drugs for transplant recipients and medicines used in conjunction...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

JTI Ireland, the market leader in the supply of e-cigarettes in Ireland, reported a profit of €29 million in 2019. Picture: Getty

Global tobacco firm lobbies government to keep e-cigarettes free of excise duty

Health Donal MacNamee 21 hours ago
In April last year, the HSE announced a review of the care received by children and young people who attended the South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services between 2016 and 2020

Children prescribed adult doses of drugs at Kerry mental health centre

Health Róisín Burke 2 days ago
Emer O’Sullivan from Portlaoise suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

Patients with rare diseases urge Dáil to pass law on orphan drugs

Health Daniel Murray 3 days ago
TDs and senators expressed frustration at the lack of updated costs or a new timeline for the delivery of the National Children’s Hospital, which was due to be completed in August 2022 but could now be delayed until 2024.

Contractor’s claims against children’s hospital could add €446m to project

Health Donal MacNamee 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1