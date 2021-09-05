Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

Design for Life: Should I cut ties with my verbally abusive dad?

This week, psychotherapist and author Siobhán Murray advises an adult child feeling rage over having to visit their irascible father

Siobhan Murray
5th September, 2021
Design for Life: Should I cut ties with my verbally abusive dad?

Dear Expert,

I have reached a point with my father where I feel like I want to cut ties with him completely. Growing up, he was always very harsh towards me and my three siblings. He would endlessly compare us and say we were “stupid”. He’d stand in the kitchen and recount what people in the town thought of us. We all dealt with it in different ways. It seemed to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Narconon’s property in Ballivor, Co Meath, the 56-bed drug rehab facility has yet to open

Church of Scientology offshoot spent €2m on Meath drug rehab facility

Health Róisín Burke 5 hours ago
‘Before the pandemic, our day-to-day health service was struggling to meet the needs of the population, and that has not changed because of Covid-19 — indeed, the problem has only been exacerbated’

Tony O’Brien: Let’s trust the people and set up a citizens’ assembly on health reform

Health Tony O'Brien 5 hours ago
The performance of healthcare systems across European countries presents an uneven picture. Picture: Getty

A health system fit for the future could be Covid’s silver lining

Health Mary Harney 5 hours ago
The group’s growth was bolstered by the acquisition of 36 Hickey’s pharmacy stores during 2020, bringing its total network of owned and franchised pharmacies in the Uniphar symbol group up to 373. Picture: Rolling News

Uniphar reports €965m in revenue despite post-Brexit environment ‘risks’

Health Eva Short 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1