Department of Health spent less than €500k on IT security in past five years

Figures are revealed after HSE says cost of ransomware attack could reach half a billion euro

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
30th June, 2021
Department of Health spent less than €500k on IT security in past five years
Figures seen by the show the Department of Health’s cybersecurity spend came to €490,760 over the past five years. Picture: Getty

The Department of Health has spent less than €500,000 on IT security since 2016, it has emerged.

Figures seen by the Business Post show the department’s cybersecurity spend came to a total of €490,760 over the past five years, with a series of contracts awarded to a number of different private companies.

The figures have prompted questions about the level of spending on IT security amid the ongoing fallout from the ransomware...

