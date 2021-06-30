Department of Health spent less than €500k on IT security in past five years
Figures are revealed after HSE says cost of ransomware attack could reach half a billion euro
The Department of Health has spent less than €500,000 on IT security since 2016, it has emerged.
Figures seen by the Business Post show the department’s cybersecurity spend came to a total of €490,760 over the past five years, with a series of contracts awarded to a number of different private companies.
The figures have prompted questions about the level of spending on IT security amid the ongoing fallout from the ransomware...
