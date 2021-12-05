Subscribe Today
Log In

Health

‘Covid brought us to our knees, but the cyberattack was just a sucker-punch to the chest’

Medics describe the chaos in the wake of the HSE cyberattack in May of 2021 – and ask whether anything has been done to prevent a potential next one

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
5th December, 2021
‘Covid brought us to our knees, but the cyberattack was just a sucker-punch to the chest’
Several months on from the cyberattack, questions remain as to how well-prepared or otherwise the HSE was to defend against such attacks Picture: Getty

Dr Gabrielle Colleran assumed there had been a major accident given the scene that greeted her as she arrived at work on the morning of Monday, May 14, 2021.

“I hadn’t heard it on the radio so I arrived into the department and there was a flurry of activity so I knew something significant was happening, but I assumed first it was a major trauma until someone told me everything was down,” the consultant paediatric radiologist at...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sharon O’Connor, cancer survivor: ‘My chemo started in October 2019, so I would have accumulated nearly €800 in fees just before Christmas. I don’t see how that’s fair for people facing cancer.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Cancer survivors speak out against practice of hospitals using debt agencies to collect unpaid fees

Health Daniel Murray
The “targeted supports” and a “reformed” CRSS will do little to dampen the feeling among many businesses that they are facing into another Christmas of uncertainty.

Covid-19: ‘The government can dress this up whatever way it likes, but the supports announced come nowhere close to being enough’

Health Aaron Rogan
The Department of Health said Minister Butler was “disappointed” to learn of the delay and “will continue to closely liaise with the HSE on this matter to ensure it is completed as a matter of priority.” Picture: RollingNews.ie

Butler urges completion of eating disorder unit as ‘matter of priority’

Health Cónal Thomas
A new unit at Mount Carmel Hospital was due to open by late 2021, Minister for State Mary Butler said in October.

Specialist eating disorder unit delayed until at least mid-2022

Health Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1