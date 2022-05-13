Subscribe Today
Online gamblers could face financial background checks under new bill

Unpublished cross-committee report calls for background checks on those registering for online gambling websites, and recommends that link between sport and betting should be targeted

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
13th May, 2022
Online gamblers could face financial background checks under new bill
Justice committee says local authorities should be discouraged from allowing multiple bookies set up shop in disadvantaged areas. Picture: Getty

Bookies could be forced to carry out background checks on would-be punters to check for financial difficulties under new proposals contained in an unpublished report from a cross-party committee, the Business Post has learned.

The Oireachtas justice committee will in the coming weeks unveil a report on the Gambling Regulation Bill, which will be published this year and will introduce stringent rules on how betting companies operate and advertise.

It’s understood that the...

