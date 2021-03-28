Subscribe Today
Log In

Gadgets

The Gadget Guru: Lenovo Thinkbook 15 (Gen 2), OpenScreen, Sony A1 camera

A desktop-filling laptop, a second screen device for home workers, and a high-spec camera are reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th March, 2021
The Gadget Guru: Lenovo Thinkbook 15 (Gen 2), OpenScreen, Sony A1 camera
The Sony A1 is packed with features

Price: €759.99

Rating: ****

With Windows-based laptops, the initial set-up is a good indicator of the overall experience you’re going to have. If all goes to plan, the odds are there will be no major problems afterwards.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Gadget Guru: Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, Echelon Smart Rower, Andobil Bike Phone Mount

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 1 week ago

Gadget Guru: iPhone 12, DJI FPV Drone, Nova H1 Audio Earrings

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 2 weeks ago

Adventures in Technophobia: The Lily from Garmin

Gadgets Jessie Collins 2 weeks ago
The biggest asset about the Garmin Venu is not on the watch itself — it is the accompanying app

The Gadget Guru: Garmin Venu; Dyson V11 Outsize; The Canopy

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1