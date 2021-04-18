Auction platform for forests aims to put €6m in assets on block in coming weeks

A new live auction platform for forests plans to bring more than €6 million worth of assets to the market in the coming weeks.

Forest Bidder has been developed by Treemetrics, the forestry software company which has developed technology to help forest owners map, value and manage their crop, and MartEye, which operates in over 40 marts in Ireland and Britain facilitating the sale of livestock, land and machinery.

Treemetrics has a mobile app which uses...