Auction platform for forests aims to put €6m in assets on block in coming weeks
Forestry software company Treemetrics joins forces with MartEye to develop Forest Bidder, where owners can estimate the value of their plots
A new live auction platform for forests plans to bring more than €6 million worth of assets to the market in the coming weeks.
Forest Bidder has been developed by Treemetrics, the forestry software company which has developed technology to help forest owners map, value and manage their crop, and MartEye, which operates in over 40 marts in Ireland and Britain facilitating the sale of livestock, land and machinery.
Treemetrics has a mobile app which uses...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team