Forestry

Auction platform for forests aims to put €6m in assets on block in coming weeks

Forestry software company Treemetrics joins forces with MartEye to develop Forest Bidder, where owners can estimate the value of their plots

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
18th April, 2021
Enda Keane, co-founder of Forest Bidder: ‘more transparency’ Pic: John Allen

A new live auction platform for forests plans to bring more than €6 million worth of assets to the market in the coming weeks.

Forest Bidder has been developed by Treemetrics, the forestry software company which has developed technology to help forest owners map, value and manage their crop, and MartEye, which operates in over 40 marts in Ireland and Britain facilitating the sale of livestock, land and machinery.

Treemetrics has a mobile app which uses...

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Business Post
Business Post

