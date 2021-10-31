Chef’s Table: Nigel Slater’s two autumn tarts with heart

For several years in the early 1980s, I made tarts for a food shop. An early morning job, the dishes were lined with shortcrust pastry and baked blind, the dough kept in shape by baking parchment and baking beans. We filled them with a seasoned custard and whatever herbs and vegetables felt right for the time of year.

I didn’t know then that the crispest pastry comes from using a metal tin, not a white...