Tom Maguire: A corporation tax proposal that will bring certainty to Irish business

Last year, a 15 per cent global minimum level of taxation for multinational groups was agreed by 136 countries, including Ireland, under the auspices of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This is generally referred to as OECD Pillar 2.

The Pillar 2 principles are based on the implementation of two domestic tax rules: the income inclusion rule (IIR), and the undertaxed payments rule (UTPR), which comes into play when the IIR doesn’t apply. Together they...