Subscribe Today
Log In
Are tax deductions on borrowed time as new rules come into effect?

Focus On

Are tax deductions on borrowed time as new rules come into effect?

A new measure in the Finance Bill is intended to stamp out tax avoidance through borrowing costs – but it’s complicated

Sponsored Article

28th November, 2021

Is your company a standalone entity, part of an interest group or a single worldwide group? Do its net borrowing costs exceed €3 million? These are new-fangled terms and questions that have to be answered, based on new laws coming our way, to see whether net borrowing costs are tax deductible.

This is on top of all the usual terms and conditions that have to be adhered to in order to secure such a tax...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance: the Department of Finance has launched its public consultation on outbound payments of interest, royalties and dividends. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Things have moved fast since the Corporation Tax Roadmap update last January

Focus On Tom Maguire
Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance: his budget contained few surprises, but we may see some additional changes in the Finance Bill. Picture: Julien Behal

What the Finance Bill offers employees and entrepreneurs

Focus On Tom Maguire
The changes in the upcoming Finance Bill will include an interest limitation rule and the sci-fi sounding reverse hybrids rule. Picture: Getty

Tom Maguire: Multinationals must face brave new world ushered in by EU tax reform

Focus On Tom Maguire

Tom Maguire: Debra might prove to be a very good friend to start-ups

Focus On Tom Maguire

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1