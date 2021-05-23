Up close and personal at Adam’s latest auction

“Mountains can have that effect on a person” – so inscribed Paul Henry on the back of a headline lot at Adam’s, Cottages in Achill, 35 x 45cm and expected to realise €140,000-€160,000.

As Henry wrote in his 1951 Irish Portrait, prior to his first visit to Achill, he was a plains-dweller and the abruptness of the mountain contours disturbed him – on Achill there is no getting away from...