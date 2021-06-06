Subscribe Today
Tributes to the beauty of the male figure at Bonham’s

This sale celebrates the male form with a Roman statue of Eros and works by David Hockney, Jean Genet and Anthony Gormley

Ros Drinkwater
6th June, 2021
The Pride Cups comprises eight silver gilt cups cast from the ancient Roman Warren Cup, depicting homosexual love scenes, by Hal Messel. Picture: Steve Russell Studio

The male form – where would we be without it? A Bonham’s sale this month celebrates the beauty of the male figure through millennia.

The oldest lot is a Roman marble statue of Eros, god of passionate love and fertility. Dating from circa 2nd century AD and designed to be viewed in the round, it depicts him as a boy just embarking into puberty.

In later depictions, Eros was portrayed as a winged...

