Set the right tone with black and white sketches

In gardening, mass planting of one species is a way to achieve a dazzling display. The same is true of art. Collectors on a budget, bent on having a theme, might consider the affordable option of black and white sketches. A series of them, framed on a white background and hung on a dark grey wall makes a spectacular show.

