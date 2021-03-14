Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Set the right tone with black and white sketches

Affordable art works such as the sketches on sale at Morgan O’Driscoll, can make a striking impression when displayed in numbers

Ros Drinkwater
14th March, 2021
Set the right tone with black and white sketches
Alice Maher’s The History of Tears, a silk hankerchief

In gardening, mass planting of one species is a way to achieve a dazzling display. The same is true of art. Collectors on a budget, bent on having a theme, might consider the affordable option of black and white sketches. A series of them, framed on a white background and hung on a dark grey wall makes a spectacular show.

The best investment in the sale’s tempting array is John Butler Yeats’s Lolly (€800-€1,000). More...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Art Deco sapphire and diamond target ring: see Hegarty sale

Events calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
Louis Le Brocquy’s portrait of Francis Bacon has an estimate of €120,000-€150,000

Henry and Le Brocquy lead the way at Whyte’s sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
Tara Murphy, director of Solomon Fine Art: ‘I always find it interesting as to why someone has come through our doors.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Meet the Gallerist: Tara Murphy

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
The Belle of Chinatown by Jack B Yeats is expected to realise €120,000-€160,000

Forget it, Jack, it’s Chinatown: Yeats painting is highlight of Adam’s sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1