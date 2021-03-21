Object of desire: A mint green Air King 66 Skyscraper radio
Designed in 1933, this vintage radio is on sale for an estimated $15,000-$25,000
The USA went through tough times in the 1930s. The flip side of the coin was the revolution in industrial design with a whole new range of consumer goods made of cheaper materials such as plastics and chrome steel, which everyone could afford.
Most popular of all were radios such as the classic, ground-breaking mint green Air King 66 Skyscraper model from 1933. Designed by Harold van Doren (1895-1957), its casing features a stepped-skyscraper pattern...
