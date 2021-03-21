Subscribe Today
Log In

Fine Arts

Object of desire: A mint green Air King 66 Skyscraper radio

Designed in 1933, this vintage radio is on sale for an estimated $15,000-$25,000

Ros Drinkwater
21st March, 2021
Object of desire: A mint green Air King 66 Skyscraper radio
The Air King 66 Skyscraper model from 1933 features an engraved plaque depicting a map of the world

The USA went through tough times in the 1930s. The flip side of the coin was the revolution in industrial design with a whole new range of consumer goods made of cheaper materials such as plastics and chrome steel, which everyone could afford.

Most popular of all were radios such as the classic, ground-breaking mint green Air King 66 Skyscraper model from 1933. Designed by Harold van Doren (1895-1957), its casing features a stepped-skyscraper pattern...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

This novelty brooch modelled as a turtle with a lapis lazuli is expected to fetch €1,000-€1,500

Glittering prizes for the rock collector at O’Reilly’s auction

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
The Irish Farm by Margaret Clarke (€8,000-€12,000)

Aesthetic pleasures of the Irish countryside

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
Flight from the City, a film by Claire Langan

Events calendar: What’s on at galleries around the country

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
Alice Maher’s The History of Tears, a silk hankerchief

Set the right tone with black and white sketches

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1