Irish art auction: The human perspective from le Brocquy

On December 9, we have Adam’s Important Irish Art sale, where the masterwork by Jack B Yeats is Sleep by Falling Water from 1948, 46 x 61 cm (€150,000-€250,000).

Painted when Yeats was 77, the theme – an old man wandering in a landscape – is a familiar one in Yeats’s later works. Dr Róisín Kennedy’s catalogue note sums it up perfectly: “Rather like the background to Leonardo’s Mona Lisa, Yeats’s fantastic setting dwarfs the...