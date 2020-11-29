Irish art auction: The human perspective from le Brocquy

On December 9, we have Adam’s Important Irish Art sale, where the masterwork by Jack B Yeats is Sleep by Falling Water from 1948, 46 x 61 cm (€150,000-€250,000).
Painted when Yeats was 77, the theme – an old man wandering in a landscape – is a familiar one in Yeats’s later works. Dr Róisín Kennedy’s catalogue note sums it up perfectly: “Rather like the background to Leonardo’s Mona Lisa, Yeats’s fantastic setting dwarfs the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team