Fine Arts: There’s something in the attic at latest Mullen’s sale

With two mega-sales this week, Homan Potterton: A Lifetime of Collecting at Adam’s on September 7, and the Contents of Howth Castle at Fonsie Mealy’s on September 8-9, Ireland’s fine arts autumn season is beginning at a gallop.

Next up is Mullen’s Collector’s Cabinet on September 11. Many a home has its own Aladdin’s cave: we call it the attic. Keeping company with redundant furniture, clothing no longer in fashion,...