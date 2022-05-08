Fine Arts: Oriental works of a natural delicacy

It is almost impossible to imagine the West’s response to Chinese porcelain when it first appeared on these shores.

Sheppard’s sale, Chinese Ceramics & Asian Works of Art, this week offers a fine selection of 18th-century porcelain. Lots include a Kangxi blue and white square vase (€1,500-€2,500), a simple blue and white platter (€150-€250), a pair of Qing famille rose vases (€800-€1,200), a 19th-century turquoise glazed vase, a large robin’s egg glazed pot...