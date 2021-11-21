Fine Arts: Miniature masterpieces by Orpen and Keating

One of the two headline lots at Dolan’s Art & Antiques Timed Online Auction – bidding ends November 29 – is The Roscommon Fusilier, a pen and ink drawing by William Orpen. It depicts a young woman, Vera Hone, wearing a militia uniform complete with military hat and plume. It was sketched on Metropolitan School of Art, Kildare Street, Dublin paper, where Orpen taught in the early years of the 20th century, 30 x 15cm...