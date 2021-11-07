Fine Arts: LS Lowry holds a mirror to rarefied world of art auctions

Hear the name LS Lowry and the rarefied atmosphere of the fine art auction house isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. However, as an avid collector of clocks and Pre-Raphaelite art he not only bid at auctions in Manchester and London but in later life kept track of his own pictures passing through Sotheby’s. No doubt this was a happy experience, in contrast to his early days when he struggled for recognition –...