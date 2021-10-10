Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Until October 11: Like Stars and Years, Like Numerals: solo show by Lee Welch, Berlin Opticians Gallery; see berlinopticiansdublin.com

Until October 15: 35th Sculpture in Context Exhibition; National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, Dublin; see botanicgardens.ie

Until October 17: Queer Mind, Body and Soul; exhibition exploring LGBTQIA + youth experiences; Millennium Wing, National Gallery of Ireland; see nationalgallery.ie