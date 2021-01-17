Fine Arts: Dolan’s first online auction is full of delights

When Covid-19 is finally a distant memory, collectors may look back on 2020 as the year when they jumped off a cliff and found they could fly – in other words, buying art and antiques online successfully without actually seeing the object close up and personal.

Speaking of which, bidding is now under way for Galway auctioneer Dolan’s first ever timed online sale, which offers 300 lots of art, antiques and collectibles. Art takes centre stage...