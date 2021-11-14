Fine Arts: Adam’s sale of Asian art is steeped in history

Provenance has a huge impact on the value of fine art and antiques, and Adam’s Asian sale offers a number of fascinating back stories.

A headline piece of 19th-century furniture is a Chinese intricately carved “squirrel and grapes” marble top hongmu table, late Qing period (€4,000-€5,000). It was once owned by Ferdinand Marie Viscount of Lesseps, a French diplomat with two claims to fame. The first was laudable: while consul in Cairo, he...