Fine Arts

Fine Arts: A masterful collection from Irish stately homes

A Graham Knuttel homage to James Joyce and a mid 19th-century shamrock table are among the items on offer at Sheppard’s two-day Great Irish Interiors sale

Ros Drinkwater
25th April, 2021
7
Shamrock table made by Cork Cabinet maker John Fletcher in 1852

Show stoppers in Sheppard’s two-day sale this week start with Graham Knuttel’s homage to the master, a magnificent papier-mâché and leather creation entitled James Joyce Seated on a Chair, once in the collection of the late Gillian Bowler, founding chairwoman of Imma, 156x60x60cm (€14,000-€18,000).

A second is a unique bronze by John Behan, Horse and Rider, executed in 1968. Accompanying the lot is a...

